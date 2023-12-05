Analysing Pakistan’s economic decline

Pakistan, a nation with vast potential, witnessed a significant economic downturn in 2023. This article aims to illuminate the key events and shortcomings contributing to this decline, revealing a mix of internal and external challenges hindering the country’s progress.
Political instability emerges as a leading factor in Pakistan’s economic decline. Frequent changes in government and an absence of a stable policy framework disrupt long-term economic planning. The resulting inconsistency and lack of transparency in policies have eroded investor confidence, leading to decreased foreign and domestic investments. This uncertainty impedes crucial economic reforms, exacerbating Pakistan’s economic struggles. To address this, considering alternative solutions like obtaining loans for economic development and investing in the financial sector could mitigate dependency on consumerism.
Another significant challenge is the persistent energy crisis, causing shortages in electricity and gas supply. This crisis leads to frequent power outages, disrupting industrial operations and negatively impacting manufacturing and services. Relying on expensive imported energy burdens foreign exchange reserves, straining the overall economy. The energy crisis creates a damaging cycle of power outages, reduced productivity, and increased production costs, making domestic companies less competitive globally.
The unpredictable energy supply introduces uncertainty and risk into business operations, affecting GDP growth, fiscal deficits, and the trade balance. While efforts to address the energy crisis are underway, a comprehensive strategy is needed, spanning infrastructure development, policy reform, and capacity enhancement. This crisis highlights the crucial link between energy security and economic stability, emphasising the consequences of neglecting this foundation.
Addressing the energy crisis involves leveraging renewable resources, improving electrical supply companies’ efficiency, and promoting eco-friendly products at competitive prices.
Pakistan’s inefficient tax system also contributes to the economic downfall, marked by tax evasion, ineffective enforcement, and a narrow tax base. The government struggles to generate sufficient revenue for public expenditures and essential infrastructure projects, hindering economic growth. Progress in tax reforms is essential to overcome budgetary constraints and stimulate economic growth.
Addressing these issues demands a long-term commitment to political stability, energy and tax reforms, and strategic economic planning. By focusing on these essential areas, Pakistan can gradually create a more favourable business environment, boost investor confidence, and lay the foundation for sustainable economic growth. While progress may be slow, the pace can be accelerated by implementing the suggested solutions.
MUHAMMAD SAAD BAJWA,
Lahore.