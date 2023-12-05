APHC demands implementation of UN resolutions to end saga of death, destruction in IIOJK

The Delhi High Court has fixed February 14 for hearing a plea filed by India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency seeking death penalty for illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The High Court, today, directed the Superintendent of the Jail to produce Muhammad Yasin Malik through video conferencing before the court.

Earlier, on 10th May, having noticed partiality and bias of the Indian judiciary, Muhammad Yasin Malik had refused to defend the charges against him in the NIA court.

On May 25, 2022, NIA Judge Praveen Singh unilaterally sentenced Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in connection with a fake case about pro-freedom activities and funding.

Baffled by growing pro-freedom activities, India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency carried out raids in several areas across occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said 845 Kashmiris including 17 women have been martyred by Indian occupation troops since New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 05, 2019.

It said that the move was aimed at snatching away the identity, properties and government jobs of the Kashmiris besides changing the Muslim-majority status of the occupied territory.

On the other hand, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar while expressing serious concern over the worsening situation in occupied Kashmir demanded implementation of the UN resolutions to end the saga of death and destruction in the territory.