ATC acquits 26 TLP activists in terrorism case
December 05, 2023
LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday acquitted 26 activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case registered under terrorism charges, creating disturbance and damaging state properties.

The court held that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused. 

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the trial proceedings and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments of the defence counsel and prosecution.

The Chung police had registered the case against the TLP workers in 2021. They were accused of creating disturbances and damaging state properties.

Those who were acquitted included Muhammad Nasim Haider, Abid Hussain, Shahid Humayun, Muhammad Saeed, Muhammad Munir, Muhammad Faheem, Riaz Ali, Zahoor Ahmad, Muhammad Tahir Baloch, Sabir Hussain and Zafar Hussain.

