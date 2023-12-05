Beaconhouse win girls title in DC South Girls, Boys Basketball

LAHORE-Beaconhouse School won the girls title in the Deputy Commissioner South Girls and Boys Basketball Championship after defeating Islamia College by 14-10 points in the final.

In the girls’ event final, Riya Shahid scored 6 points, Anusha Younis scored 4 points for the winning side. Hadiqa scored 5 points, Hafiza Khan 3 points, and Salma Khan 2 points for the runners-up. Assistant Commissioner Arambagh Nida Suman graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the players. Asif Gulfam, Ghulam Mohammad Khan, Saeeda Iftikhar, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and Ahmar Shafiq were also present there.

Two matches were also decided in the boys’ event. Nixor College Red defeated Rangers College by 45-36 points, Mohammad Hamam 20 points, Zakaria Sami 16 points and Mohammad Khan 14 points for the winning team, while for the losing side, Athar Rehman scored 18 points, Inzamam-ul-Haq 18 points and Rehan Khan 6 points. The matches of the day were supervised by Zahid Malik, Aamir Sharif, Muhammad Ashraf, and Rajkumar Lakhwani as referees and Zaima Khatun, Naeem Ahmed, Usman Khan, Daniyal Marwat as technical officials.