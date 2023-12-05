Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Bilawal condemns Peshawar blast

Web Desk
7:16 PM | December 05, 2023
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned today’s Peshawar blast.

In a statement issued here, the former foreign minister expressed sorrow over the tragic incident which resulted in injuries to three school children.

He urged the federal and provincial governments to take strict action against the perpetrators of the attack.

The PPP leader asked the provincial government to provide best medical treatment to the injured children. He also prayed for their speedy recovery.

