Caretaker PM urges religious leaders to consistently address issue of climate change in their teachings

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has urged religious leaders to consistently address the issue of climate change in their teachings.

He was talking to a delegation of Dawoodi Bohra Community headed by Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister said due to the harmful impact of climate change, the entire world is facing the threat of extinction.

The delegation applauded the inter-faith harmony measures of the government under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the people of every religion, colour and race in Pakistan enjoy equal rights.

He said the Bohra community has rendered valuable services in every sector of the country since the establishment of Pakistan. He expressed the confidence the Bohra community will continue to play the important role for the development and prosperity of Pakistan in the future.

The Prime Minister was also appreciative of Dr. Syedna Mufazal Saifuddin's special focus on reducing environmental pollution and sanitation.