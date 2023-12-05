Collaborative sweep in Lyari yields arrests of suspected criminals, recovery of stolen items

KARACHI-In a coordinated effort between Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police, a joint search and sweep operation was conducted in Karachi’s Lyari Town to target street criminals, drug traffickers, and other illicit elements.

During the operation, three suspects were apprehended, and authorities seized a stolen motorcycle and cash from their possession. A spokesperson for the Rangers confirmed the arrests and the recovery of the stolen items. The captured individuals, along with the recovered motorcycle, have been transferred to police custody for further legal proceedings.

Mochko police nabs criminals in three operations The Mochko police station in district Keamari achieved success through operations carried out at three separate locations, apprehending suspects allegedly engaged in street crime, motorcycle theft, and smuggling activities. SSP Keamari, Arif Aslam Rao, confirmed these arrests and provided details of each operation. During the first operation, Muhammad alias Bablu, accused of street crimes, was apprehended, and an illegal pistol with ammunition was seized from his possession.