Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Commissioner announces 3 new markets for Pindi

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 05, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha announced the establishment of three fruit and vegetable markets in the district, addressing years of dependency on Islamabad’s market. During a meeting organized by the Department of Agriculture, Chattha stated that markets in Rawat, Gujar Khan, and Doultala will soon be operational. This initiative aims to compensate for the long absence of local markets, which has led to price hikes. The commissioner instructed to expedite development work and relocate illegal markets, while the Agriculture Department reported a 3.7% increase in wheat sowing area. 
The new markets are expected to lower prices due to increased supply.

