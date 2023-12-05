Country’s development linked with promotion of education, research, says Governor

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that the development of the country is linked with the promotion of education and research. He was talking to a delegation of students and teachers of Balochistan Residential College Zhob and Cadet College Hasan Abdal who called on called on him at Governor House Lahore on Monday. Governor Punjab welcomed the students and teachers to the Governor House. The delegation included Prof. Khurshid Bukhari, Prof. Akbar, Prof. Sardar Ali, Mirza Saeed Ahmed, Mudassar Hasan and others. Talking to delegation, Muhammad Balighur Rahman said that in today’s modern era, learning new research and technology is very important. He said that the students should adopt positive thinking and play their role in the development of the country. He said that Cadet College Hasan Abdal is an institution of high traditions. He said that seats and scholarships are reserved for students of Balochistan in universities and medical colleges of Punjab. The Governor Punjab said that the students of Balochistan were also included in the laptop scheme so that the students of Balochistan can be brought at par with other provinces of the country in the field of education. He said that the country can progress only with the supremacy of merit. Governor Punjab said that continuity of policies is very important for development in other sectors including education. He said that equal development of all the four units is very important for the development of the federation. On this occasion, the administration of the Governor House also made the students visit the Governor House.