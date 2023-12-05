CTD conducts mock exercise

ISLAMABAD-The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) carried out a mock exercise near the Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad to prepare for emergency situations and ensure citizen safety, as stated by a police spokesperson on Monday. Following orders from Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the CTD is conducting these drills across the city.

The exercise, supervised by SP CTD, involved officials from the CTD and Bomb Disposal squad, focusing on rapid response and timely action in emergencies. The Islamabad Capital Police is dedicated to protecting the lives and properties of residents, urging citizens to report suspicious activities to “Pukar-15.”