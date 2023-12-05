Tuesday, December 05, 2023
DG Excise orders vehicles’ checking on motorway interchanges

Our Staff Reporter
December 05, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Director General, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Muhammad Ali on Monday ordered Multan Excise officials to start checking vehicles at motorway interchanges to improve revenue recovery.

During a visit to the Multan office, he directed officials of Multan ET&NC to further improve revenue recovery and go beyond 100 per cent recovery target. Director Multan Muhammad Abdullah Khan detailed the performance of Multan division officials and informed the DG that 48% revenue recovery has been achieved till Nov 30, 2023. 

DG Excise ordered director Multan to issue appreciation certificates to officials who showed 80 per cent recovery and issue show cause notices to those who remained below 60 per cent. 

The DG expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of Excise zone-4 and Khanewal offices which showed 30 and 43 per cent recovery respectively. He directed officials to hold general holdups for two days every week in cooperation with motorway police to improve recovery.

ATC acquits 26 TLP activists in terrorism case

Our Staff Reporter

