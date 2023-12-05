Drug control team seals medical stores for selling fake medicines

Attock-Led by Dr. Uzma, the Drug Control team conducted raids in Hazro Tehsil against medical stores selling fake and substandard drugs. Umar Veterinary Store and Hussain Medical Store in Village Malah were sealed for operating without licenses, while New Sajid Medical was shut down for flagrant violations of the Drug Act and illegal possession of narcotics. Dr. Uzma stressed the strict handling of those compromising human lives by selling illegal drugs.

Attock police crack down on criminals,

stolen items recovered

Police have successfully apprehended nine individuals involved in various criminal activities, recovering stolen gold, cash, and narcotics. In one operation, four thieves from Khaur were caught with 21 tolas of gold and Rs 14 lac. Separate actions led to the seizure of over three kg of chars from four drug peddlers and the arrest of an individual for issuing life threats. In other cases, a man received a death sentence for murder, while two were arrested for kidnapping minors from Bhoi Gar village.