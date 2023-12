ATTOCK - The Election Commission plans to establish 1015 polling stations, including 284 male, 280 female, and 451 combined stations, across Attock district for 1,317,256 voters. District Election Commissioner Noor ul Khitab informed The Nation about the details, highlighting the distribution of voters across two National Assembly and five provincial assembly constituencies.

Training for polling staff is set to commence soon to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming general elections.