Tuesday, December 05, 2023
ECP unveils constituency delimitation for Abbottabad

APP
December 05, 2023
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

ABBOTTABAD   -   The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday disposed of the appeal against the delimitation of new national and provin­cial assembly constituencies and revealed the revised NA and provincial constituencies for Abbottabad. 

The detailed breakdown of the two National As­sembly constituencies is as following:

NA-16 Abbottabad-I includes Tehsil Havelian, Teh­sil Lora, Bokot, Bagan, Mirpur Cantonment, and Ga­lyat. NA-17 Abbottabad-II comprises on Tehsil Lower Tanawal and Tehsil Abbottabad.

The details of four provincial constituencies were included PK-42 Abbottabad-I encompasses Bokot, Banda Qazi, Mirpur I, Orsh I, Orsh II, Orsh III, Banda Pir Khan, Pawa, Rach Bahen, and Kakot.

PK-43 Abbottabad-II comprising Tehsil Lower Tanawal, Galyat, Murree Galees Cantonment, Nangik­hel Patwar Circle Orsh I, Dhamtour I and II, Patwar Circle Orsh II, Chhattari Patwar Circle,

