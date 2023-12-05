ECP unveils constituency delimitation for Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday disposed of the appeal against the delimitation of new national and provincial assembly constituencies and revealed the revised NA and provincial constituencies for Abbottabad.
The detailed breakdown of the two National Assembly constituencies is as following:
NA-16 Abbottabad-I includes Tehsil Havelian, Tehsil Lora, Bokot, Bagan, Mirpur Cantonment, and Galyat. NA-17 Abbottabad-II comprises on Tehsil Lower Tanawal and Tehsil Abbottabad.
The details of four provincial constituencies were included PK-42 Abbottabad-I encompasses Bokot, Banda Qazi, Mirpur I, Orsh I, Orsh II, Orsh III, Banda Pir Khan, Pawa, Rach Bahen, and Kakot.
PK-43 Abbottabad-II comprising Tehsil Lower Tanawal, Galyat, Murree Galees Cantonment, Nangikhel Patwar Circle Orsh I, Dhamtour I and II, Patwar Circle Orsh II, Chhattari Patwar Circle,