Florence Pugh hit by thrown object during her film promotion

SÃO PAULO - Actress Florence Pugh was hit in the face by a thrown object on Sunday during an appearance at a Comic Con event in Brazil. Footage shows her on stage promoting her latest film Dune: Part Two alongside co-stars Zendaya, Austin Butler and Timothée Chalamet. While on stage an object was thrown in her direction, appearing to come from the audience. The 27-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was hit in the right eye. Earlier in the evening, Pugh told the audience at the event in São Paulo that it felt “really, really special” appearing in the sequel to the hit sci-fi film. The film is set to be released in March 2024. Pugh is the latest in a list of celebrities to be hit by objects thrown by fans while on stage. Earlier in the year Harry Styles was also hit in the eye with a sweet at a gig in Austria, and Pink looked uncomfortable after a bag of human ashes was thrown on stage during her set at BST Hyde Park.