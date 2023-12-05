Tuesday, December 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rates stay static at Rs223,600 per tola

Gold rates stay static at Rs223,600 per tola
Agencies
December 05, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed no change in its prices and was sold at Rs223,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 Karat also remained stagnant at Rs191,701 and Rs175,726, respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,620 and Rs2,246.21, respectively. However, the price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,094 from $2,091, the association reported.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1701669836.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023