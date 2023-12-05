Gold rates stay static at Rs223,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed no change in its prices and was sold at Rs223,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 Karat also remained stagnant at Rs191,701 and Rs175,726, respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,620 and Rs2,246.21, respectively. However, the price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,094 from $2,091, the association reported.