HIV Family Care Centre opened at BKMC-MTI

PESHAWAR - A HIV Family Care Centre was inaugurated at Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI), Swabi in collaboration with the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and UNICEF.
UNICEF Health Team Leader Dr Inamullah and Hospital Director Dr Amjad Mahboob inaugurated the newly established HIV centre.
On the occasion, Dr Amjad Mahboob briefed the guests on the HIV Centre and highlighted the significance of addressing HIV, hepatitis, and Thalassemia.
Addressing the media persons, Dr Amjad Mahboob said that unfortunately, awareness about HIV in the society is equivalent to its non-existence. He emphasised the need to raise awareness among the public about this disease.
He said that the number of individuals affected by HIV in the Swabi district has reached 240. The hospital director mentioned that at this centre, all facilities, from screening to treatment, are being provided to the public completely free of charge.
Dr Inam, the UNICEF health team leader, emphasised the crucial need for an HIV centre in Swabi and expressed satisfaction that the centre is now operational and providing essential services to the public.
He said that in the current year, seven new diagnostic centres have been established along with the existing six, focusing on screening, diagnosis, counseling, and free treatment.
Project Director Dr Tariq Hayat said that the number of individuals affected by the disease in the province has exceeded 6,000 from 2015 to date. He appealed to the public to come forward and undergo screening.