HIV Family Care Centre opened at BKMC-MTI

Our Staff Reporter
December 05, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  A HIV Family Care Centre was inaugu­rated at Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI), Swabi in collaboration with the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and UNICEF. 

UNICEF Health Team Leader Dr In­amullah and Hospital Director Dr Am­jad Mahboob inaugurated the newly established HIV centre. 

On the occasion, Dr Amjad Mah­boob briefed the guests on the HIV Centre and highlighted the signifi­cance of addressing HIV, hepatitis, and Thalassemia. 

Addressing the media persons, Dr Amjad Mahboob said that unfortu­nately, awareness about HIV in the society is equivalent to its non-ex­istence. He emphasised the need to raise awareness among the public about this disease. 

He said that the number of individu­als affected by HIV in the Swabi district has reached 240. The hospital director mentioned that at this centre, all facil­ities, from screening to treatment, are being provided to the public complete­ly free of charge. 

Dr Inam, the UNICEF health team leader, emphasised the crucial need for an HIV centre in Swabi and expressed satisfaction that the centre is now op­erational and providing essential ser­vices to the public. 

He said that in the current year, sev­en new diagnostic centres have been established along with the existing six, focusing on screening, diagnosis, coun­seling, and free treatment. 

Project Director Dr Tariq Hayat said that the number of individuals affected by the disease in the province has ex­ceeded 6,000 from 2015 to date. He ap­pealed to the public to come forward and undergo screening.

Our Staff Reporter

