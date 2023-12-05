Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Islamabad police launches drive against traffic violators

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 05, 2023
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Under the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, Islamabad’s Traffic Division has launched a special campaign against traffic law violators. The operation, initiated by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, targeted motorcyclists for helmet usage, overloading, and lack of number plates. In 24 hours, 259 motorcyclists were penalized for not wearing helmets, and 53 motorcycles were impounded. The campaign also resulted in the impoundment of motorcycles for overloading and lack of number plates. 

The police also honored three retiring officials, celebrating their contributions and encouraging current officers to serve with dedication.

OUR STAFF REPORT

