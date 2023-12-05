Japan awards ‘Foreign Minister’s Commendations for FY 2023’ to Shafiq

ISLAMABAD-The Government of Japan has awarded the Foreign Minister’s Commendations for FY 2023 to Muhammad Shafiq ur Rehman, President of Milestone Society for the Special Persons, in recognition of his significant contribution towards the promotion of mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on behalf of the Government of Japan, on 4 December 2023, conferred the Foreign Minister’s Commendations for FY 2023 to Muhammad Shafiqur Rehman. The commendation ceremony was held at Ambassador’s official residence in Islamabad.

Muhammad Shafiqur Rehman, himself is a wheelchair user, and due to his strong leadership, he dedicated his sincere efforts to work for the special persons in Pakistan to expand their opportunities. In collaboration with Sakura Wheelchair Project, he has been carrying used wheelchairs from Japan and distributing to wheelchair users in Pakistan. It is a great connection between the special persons in Japan and Pakistan.

In addition, he established a local NGO, Milestone Society for the Special Persons, and under Grant Assistance of Japanese Government in 2018, constructed a special education self-support training center for persons with disabilities in Lahore. He has been fully working to improve living standards of the persons with disability. WADA Mitsuhiro, while speaking on the occasion, congratulated Muhammad Shafiq on receiving this prestigious commendation by the Government of Japan. The envoy appreciated his dedicated efforts to promote mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

He said: “I look forward to his continued success in the future, and I hope that his activities will inspire the further mutual understanding and cooperation between the people of Japan and Pakistan.”