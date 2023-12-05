Julia Roberts breaks silence on ‘heartbreaking’death of Matthew Perry

LOS ANGELES - Julia Roberts is remembering her ex-boyfriend, the late “Friends” star Matthew Perry. In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” the actress reflected on the loss of Perry, who died in October at the age of 54. “The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking,” Roberts said. “I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can.” The pair dated for about three months in the 1990s, around the time Roberts appeared as a guest star on “Friends.” Perry wrote about their brief romance in his memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” “I sent her three dozen red roses and the card read: ‘The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers,’” he shared in his book. Roberts, he wrote, seemed as if she “was placed on this planet to make the world smile, and now, in particular, me.