Justice (R) Mazhar appointed as chairman Competition Appellate Tribunal

December 05, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday issued notification regarding the appointment of Justice (reted) Mazhar Alam Khan as chairman Competition Appellate Tribunal. The notification said, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 43 of Competition Appellate Act, 2010, the federal govt is pleased to appoint Justice (R) Mazhar Alam Khan as chairman Competition Appellate Tribunal, Islamabad till attaining the age of sixty-eight years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post.

