Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali requests apex court for placing his petitions before committee

ISLAMABAD - Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi Monday requested the apex court for placing his constitution petitions before a committee, constituted under Section 2 of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 for appropriate orders.

Advocate on Record (AOR) Syed Rifaqat Hussain Shah on the direction of Justice Naqvi replied to the SC Registrar notice dated 30- 11-23, to inquire as to whether the judge wanted to proceed with his petition. It is prayed that both the constitutional petitions, filed by Justice Naqvi, be numbered and fixed for hearing before an apex court bench.

The reply contended that the notice and the order, purportedly passed by the registrar, are ultra vires the Supreme Court Rules, 1980 and the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023.