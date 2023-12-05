Tuesday, December 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali requests apex court for placing his petitions before committee

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali requests apex court for placing his petitions before committee
Shahid Rao
December 05, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi Monday requested the apex court for placing his constitution petitions before a committee, constituted under Section 2 of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 for appropriate orders.

Advocate on Record (AOR) Syed Rifaqat Hussain Shah on the direction of Justice Naqvi replied to the SC Registrar notice dated 30- 11-23, to inquire as to whether the judge wanted to proceed with his petition. It is prayed that both the constitutional petitions, filed by Justice Naqvi, be numbered and fixed for hearing before an apex court bench.

The reply contended that the notice and the order, purportedly passed by the registrar, are ultra vires the Supreme Court Rules, 1980 and the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023.

Tags:

Shahid Rao

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1701669836.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023