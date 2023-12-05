Tuesday, December 05, 2023
killer sentenced to death

Staff Reporter
December 05, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BUREWALA   -   Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Mirza Shahid Baig on Monday awarded death sentence to an accused on charge of killing a retired police constable in Burewala City in 2020. According to the prosecution, Nauman Masih had reported that his father retired constable Iqbal Masih had forbidden accused Daniyal Masih from quarreling with a person. This angered the accused Daniyal Masih who hurled threats at the complainant’s father, brought an axe from his home and hit Iqbal Masih on his head. He was rushed to hospital but couldn’t survive and died. Police registered an FIR, recovered the weapon of killing after arresting the accused, and submitted Challan in the court. The court awarded a death sentence to the accused and imposed Rs 500,000 fine on him. He would undergo six months imprisonment in case of default.

Staff Reporter

