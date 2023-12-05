KP CM approves exemption of fee for persons with disabilities

PESHAWAR - As an important relief to special persons, Caretaker Chief Min­ister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jus­tice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hus­sain Shah on Monday decided to give waiver in test fee to the dis­able candidates appearing in all kinds of screening tests under Educational Testing and Evalu­ation Agency (ETEA); and now onward disabled candidates ap­pearing in such screening tests will be exempted from test fee.

The Chief Minister took the decision while chairing the 31st meeting of the Board of Gov­ernors of KP, ETEA. Provincial Caretaker Minister for Higher Education, Dr Qasim Jan, Secre­tary Higher Education, Arshad Khan, Secretary Health, Me­hmood Aslam and other mem­bers of the board attended the meeting. It was decided in the meeting to constitute a commit­tee headed by Provincial Minis­ter Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser for evolving a mechanism to dis­pose of the cellular phones con­fiscated from candidates during screening tests.

The committee will come up with final proposals to this end after looking into all legal and technical aspects of the mat­ter. Various matters related to curb the menace of cheating in examinations and screening tests also came under discus­sion in the meeting; and it was decided to put in place an effec­tive mechanism to curb the ille­gal use of technological gadgets for cheating in examination and screening tests; and all the con­cerned stakeholders were di­rected to sit together and evolve a mechanism in this regard.

It was further decided to take strict action against the net­works of individuals involved in breaching the secrecy of ex­aminations and screening tests. The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to work on the required amendments in the relevant laws with the aim to propose more stringent pun­ishment to people involved in such illegal activities. The Chief Minister termed cheating as a menace and a crime against the society and directed all the con­cerned quarters to sit together and come up with feasible plan of action to curb this menace ef­fectively. The meeting also ap­proved the budget estimates of ETEA for the financial year 2023-24.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tex­tile Mills Association (KPTMA) led by Salim Saifullah called on Caretaker CM Arshad Hussain Shah and apprised him of the problems faced by the textile industries of the province with special focus on the exorbitant price hike of gas for industrial sector.

Caretaker Provincial Minis­ter for Industries Aamir Abdul­lah, Secretary Industries Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Secretary En­ergy & Power Nisar Ahmad and other relevant authorities were also present on the occasion. The delegation expressed seri­ous reservations on the recent decision of Economic Coordi­nation Committee with regard to increase the price of gas for industrial sector; and appealed the Chief Minister to take up the issue with the federal govern­ment on urgent basis.

The delegation informed that the ECC had taken a decision to enhance the price of industri­al gas from Rs1238/MMBTU to Rs2400/MMBTU adding that it has also taken a decision to sup­ply blended gas to the indus­tries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under which 80% natural gas and 20% RLNG will be supplied to the industries of the prov­ince which will further increase the price of industrial gas to Rs. 3100/MMBTU. They also said that if the decision was not re­verted by the federal govern­ment, then they will be left with no other option but to close down the industries in the prov­ince, as it would be impossible for them to run factories with such high rates of gas.

The delegation said that Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa was a surplus gas producing province with a total gas production of 550 MMCFD and a total consump­tion of 200 MMCFD, whereas its industrial gas consumption is only 35 MMCFD; adding that article 158 of the constitution guarantees preference to the gas producing province with re­gard to the use of gas.

The Chief Minister termed the concerns of the delegation as genuine; and ensured to take up the issue with caretaker Prime Minster as soon as possible and hoped that the Prime Minister would consider the concerns of KPTMA favourably.