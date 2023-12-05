KP minister felicitates AAF office-bearers

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Fi­nance, Ahmed Rasul Bangash congratulated the new­ly-elected office-bearers of the Artist Action Foun­dation (AAF), which is the first of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire country.

The oath-taking ceremony was jointly organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Au­thority and the Artist Action Foundation at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar. KP Caretaker Minister for Finance, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, senior artist Khayal Muham­mad, and artists from across the province were pres­ent on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that artists are the custodians of our heritage, our past, and our future, adding that their work transcends borders, becoming a universal language that speaks to the hearts and minds of people around the world.

Ahmed Rasul Bangash said that further steps would also be taken to facilitate the artist communi­ty. He also appreciated their efforts in promoting KP culture, heritage, and a positive image.

The minister said, “Pashto folk music, poetry, and art are the true representative of Pashtoon culture. Folk genres include Pashto folk poetry and singing comprise Tappa Charbitha, Nimkai, Loba, Badala, Ghagoona Ghaarey, Rubayee, Misraeeza, Ghazal, and Sundaray. He said that the Pashto language is proud of it because this genre is rare to be found in world literature anywhere in any language, especially in oriental languages.

He said that it is the only form of folk poetry that is very impressive and effective in highlighting the cul­ture of Pashtoons.

A musical evening was also held on the occasion, attended by a large number of renowned artists. Var­ious cultural shows were presented and largely ap­preciated by the audience.