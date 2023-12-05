KP minister visits Data Darbar

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister of Information and Public Relations, Culture, and Tourism, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, undertook a visit to the revered shrine of Hazrat Abul Hasan Ali bin Usman, also known as Data Ali Hajweri, in Lahore on Monday.
During the visit, the minister laid floral wreaths at the shrine and offered Fatiha, seeking blessings and peace from Allah Almighty. Special prayers were extended for the nation’s integrity, stability, peace, and overall development, along with earnest supplications for the success of the freedom and struggle of the oppressed Palestinians and Kashmiris.
Expressing his thoughts, Minister Kakakhel highlighted the significant role of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh in the history of Sufism, emphasising the esteemed position of the dargah and its mosque as influential religious and social institutions. He said that these spiritual centres play a vital role in shaping the political, social, and religious fabric of their surroundings.
Kakakhel further emphasised the enduring impact of the “Dargah” noting it as the singular institution in Muslim society where a continuous influx of visitors seeks solace.