Tuesday, December 05, 2023
KP minister visits Data Darbar

Our Staff Reporter
December 05, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister of Information and Pub­lic Relations, Culture, and Tour­ism, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, undertook a visit to the revered shrine of Hazrat Abul Hasan Ali bin Usman, also known as Data Ali Hajweri, in Lahore on Monday. 

During the visit, the minister laid floral wreaths at the shrine and of­fered Fatiha, seeking blessings and peace from Allah Almighty. Special prayers were extended for the na­tion’s integrity, stability, peace, and overall development, along with earnest supplications for the suc­cess of the freedom and struggle of the oppressed Palestinians and Kashmiris. 

Expressing his thoughts, Minis­ter Kakakhel highlighted the sig­nificant role of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh in the history of Sufism, emphasising the esteemed position of the dargah and its mosque as in­fluential religious and social insti­tutions. He said that these spiritual centres play a vital role in shaping the political, social, and religious fabric of their surroundings. 

Kakakhel further emphasised the enduring impact of the “Dargah” noting it as the singular institution in Muslim society where a continu­ous influx of visitors seeks solace.

Our Staff Reporter

