KP Transport Dept cracks down on vehicles emitting smoke

PESHAWAR - In a recent initiative, the Trans­port Department of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa cracked down on ve­hicles emitting smoke in the province.

During the month of November, a total of 14,224 vehicles under­went smoke testing in the labora­tory. Out of these, 7,884 vehicles successfully passed the emission test and were issued certificates, while 6,340 vehicles were penal­ised through challans, leading to the confiscation of documents from the drivers.

The department emphasised the importance of compliance, issu­ing orders for vehicle owners to obtain certificates within a week to ensure adherence to emission standards. The Vehicle Emission Testing Station (VETS) Peshawar, in its monthly report revealed that Peshawar district witnessed checks on 5,315 vehicles, with 2,264 vehicles passing the test and 3,050 drivers received challans for excessive smoke emissions.

Similar efforts were made across various districts, including Swat, Malakand, Dera Ismail Khan, Ab­bottabad, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, and Mansehra. The comprehen­sive inspections resulted in a sig­nificant number of vehicles pass­ing the emission tests, while those failing to meet the standards, faced necessary penalties.

In Mansehra district, for in­stance, out of 1,153 vehicles test­ed, 669 received certification, while 484 were challaned, and di­rectives were issued to acquire fit­ness certificates promptly from the VETS laboratory. The initiative underscores the commitment of the Transport Department to com­bat air pollution and promote en­vironmentally responsible trans­portation practices.