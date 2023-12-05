Tuesday, December 05, 2023
KU VC inaugurates IP Specialist Entrepreneurial Lab

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated the IP Specialist Entrepreneurial Lab at the Karachi University Business Incubation Centre on Monday. The KU Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization and the United Kingdom-based IP Specialist jointly established the entrepreneurial lab to engage students in cooperative educational and entrepreneurial activities for the advancement of technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation. He mentioned that the world is working hard to resolve its economic issues by adopting and following new concepts and creating ideas to achieve sustainability in their economic development which is why most of them have successfully reached their goals. He stressed that we have to establish a knowledge-based society for the country’s progress.

