Lesco detects 125 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 125 connections from where customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 86th day of grand antipower theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 125 electricity thieves, out of which 65 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while two accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. On the 86th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 4 were commercial and 121 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 123,100 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 5.152 million.Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged 24,000 detection units to an electricity pilferer.