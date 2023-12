The 52nd martyrdom anniversary of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed on Tuesday.

He was born on 4 April 1938 in a small village named Dinga near Kharian Cantt.

Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed heroically repulsed innumerable attacks by enemy, inflicting heavy losses in battle of Hilli during 1971 War.

He was buried in the village of Boaldar District-Dinajpur in Bangladesh.

There is a monument, Major Akram Shaheed Memorial, in the midst of Jhelum city.