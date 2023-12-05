Minister emphasises tackling smog via innovative solutions

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Higher Education Mansoor Qadir has emphasized tackling smog issues through innovative solutions. He was addressing three-day 4th International Conference on “Emerging Trends in earth and Environmental Sciences” organized by Punjab University College of Earth & Environmental Sciences (CEES) here on Monday. Minister of State on Tourism Sayed Wasi Shah, CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, delegates from Germany, Canada, Colombia, Pakistan etc, researchers, experts, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Address the participants, Mansoor Qadir said that academia and industry should work together to overcome environmental challenges of this era. Wasi Shah highlighted climate change’s impact on the environment, water resources, biodiversity and ecosystems. He appreciated the efforts of PU CEES for organizing such conference. Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad hoped that the ideas generated through conference would foster more sustainable and harmonious relationships between humanity and the environment. He said that smog was very harmful for the lungs of pregnant women and babies in the womb. He said that we have to take steps together to secure the future of our next generations. During the conference, Dr Mathias Liess highlighted ecosystem security, Dr Kimberly and others focused on smog eradication strategies. Dr Mumtaz Cheema, Dr Ian Sutherland and Dr Sonja Knutson stressed agricultural and environmental protection. At the end, Dr Muhammad Waqar and Dr Abdul Qadir extended gratitude to participants from various sectors, including industry, academia, national, and international organizations. The conference would continue till Wednesday.

PDWP appro ves multi-level grade separat ion at Shahdara

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved a development scheme of Urban Development sector with an estimated cost Rs 9961.825 million. The scheme, construction of multi-level grade separation at Shahdara Morr Lahore, was approved in the 31st PDWP meeting of the current financial year 2023-24 presided over by the Planning & Development (P&D) Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo here at P&D Complex, according to the department’s spokesman here Monday.