Naeem expresses concern over rising crime rate in Karachi

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has expressed grave concern over horrible crime statistics reported in the mega city and demanded of the authorities to localize the Karachi police among other reforms. The JI leader expressed these views here on Monday while commenting over media reports that showed over 100 innocent citizens killed in more than 77, 800 crimes.

He said that the fourth incident of involvement of the police department in robberies in the past few days have unmasked the bitter reality behind the skyrocketing crimes in the city and highlighted the gravity of the situation. He reiterated his demand for police reforms and said that the Karachi police should be consisted of Karachiites no matter what ethnic background they belong to. At least 80 percent of the Karachi police should be consisted of Karachiites.

He further demanded of the authorities to purge the police department of black sheep. On the occasion, he highlighted the unrest and sense of vulnerability among masses due to support for criminals from within the police department. He also demanded the completion of the safe city project on war footing basis.