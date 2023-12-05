Naqvi inspects Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, removes MS

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospi­tal on Monday and dis­mayed to see cats roam­ing beneath patients’ beds due to inadequate cleanliness arrange­ments.

The pervasive filth and the sealed radiology ward added to the con­cerns. Complaints from patients and their at­tendants further high­lighted the deplorable conditions.

After seeing this, the CM ordered to remove the MS immediately and telephonically directed the health secretary to es­tablish a Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Satel­lite Clinic at the hospital.

During the inspection, he ordered to shift a child to the children’s hospi­tal for treatment. Differ­ent patients and their at­tendants raised concerns about repetitive vaccine administrations, leading the CM to scrutinise the doctors’ duty rosters and enforce time-bound du­ties. The CM inspected dif­ferent departments and reviewed the upgradation work of the hospital.

In one part of the hos­pital, no workers were working, while in the other part, the num­ber of workers was very low. The CM directed to deploy an additional la­bour force to accelerate the upgradation work. Taking note of a differ­ently-abled individual’s issue, CM not only direct­ed its resolution but also expressed strong disap­proval of the overall de­plorable condition of the hospital. He assured that necessary steps would be taken to enhance treatment facilities in the hospital.

Mohsin Naqvi also vis­ited the Government Abdul Rahim Memori­al Hospital Sodiwal to check the treatment fa­cilities being provided to the patients.

The hospital was found lacking in essential ser­vices, including the ab­sence of free medicines and blood supply. More­over, the absence of a medical superintendent and inadequate sanita­tion arrangements drew complaints from attend­ants of female patients.

Taking notice of the grievances, CM Naqvi is­sued a stern warning to the MS and ordered the reimbursement of mon­ey to families who had purchased medicines from outside. He em­phasised the need to enhance sanitation ar­rangements and stated unequivocally that any shortcomings in provid­ing free medications to patients would not be tolerated. The CM took a round of different wards to inspect the medical fa­cilities available to pa­tients. He inquired about healthcare services and the provision of free medicines to patients. He also checked the water filtration plant and con­gratulated the relatives of a newborn child.