Tuesday, December 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Naqvi inspects Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, removes MS

APP
December 05, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospi­tal on Monday and dis­mayed to see cats roam­ing beneath patients’ beds due to inadequate cleanliness arrange­ments. 

The pervasive filth and the sealed radiology ward added to the con­cerns. Complaints from patients and their at­tendants further high­lighted the deplorable conditions. 

After seeing this, the CM ordered to remove the MS immediately and telephonically directed the health secretary to es­tablish a Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Satel­lite Clinic at the hospital. 

During the inspection, he ordered to shift a child to the children’s hospi­tal for treatment. Differ­ent patients and their at­tendants raised concerns about repetitive vaccine administrations, leading the CM to scrutinise the doctors’ duty rosters and enforce time-bound du­ties. The CM inspected dif­ferent departments and reviewed the upgradation work of the hospital. 

ECP unveils constituency delimitation for Abbottabad

In one part of the hos­pital, no workers were working, while in the other part, the num­ber of workers was very low. The CM directed to deploy an additional la­bour force to accelerate the upgradation work. Taking note of a differ­ently-abled individual’s issue, CM not only direct­ed its resolution but also expressed strong disap­proval of the overall de­plorable condition of the hospital. He assured that necessary steps would be taken to enhance treatment facilities in the hospital.

Mohsin Naqvi also vis­ited the Government Abdul Rahim Memori­al Hospital Sodiwal to check the treatment fa­cilities being provided to the patients.

The hospital was found lacking in essential ser­vices, including the ab­sence of free medicines and blood supply. More­over, the absence of a medical superintendent and inadequate sanita­tion arrangements drew complaints from attend­ants of female patients. 

KP minister felicitates AAF office-bearers

Taking notice of the grievances, CM Naqvi is­sued a stern warning to the MS and ordered the reimbursement of mon­ey to families who had purchased medicines from outside. He em­phasised the need to enhance sanitation ar­rangements and stated unequivocally that any shortcomings in provid­ing free medications to patients would not be tolerated. The CM took a round of different wards to inspect the medical fa­cilities available to pa­tients. He inquired about healthcare services and the provision of free medicines to patients. He also checked the water filtration plant and con­gratulated the relatives of a newborn child.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1701727613.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023