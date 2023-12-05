Nawaz, Fazal meet again to discuss seat adjustment ahead of February polls

LAHORE - The PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had a meeting in Lahore on Monday to address issues related to seat adjustments between their respective parties across the four provinces.

While no official statement was released after the meeting, sources privy to the discussions revealed that the leaders explored the possibility of jointly participating in the upcoming general elections in collaboration with like-minded parties in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PMLN’s senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senator Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, and Maryam Aurangzeb were also present in the meeting.

This marked the second meeting between the PMLN and JUI-F leadership since Mian Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country in late October, with the initial meeting occurring in Islamabad a month ago. The two leaders reached an agreement to make seat adjustments in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and KPK provinces. Concerning Sindh, they resolved to collaborate closely with MQM and other parties to form a united front against the PPP. Nawaz Sharif reportedly briefed Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the ongoing negotiations between PML-N and MQM regarding seat adjustments in Sindh and MQM’s demand for a local government system with delegated powers from the provinces.

The discussion also extended to political cooperation and a comprehensive assessment of the overall political landscape in the country. Earlier, former Prime Ministers Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, along with other party leaders, welcomed Maulana Fazlur Rehman ahead of the meeting. There was no media talk after the meeting, but senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, addressing reporters prior to the meeting, clarified that an election alliance with JUI-F was not currently being considered. However, he acknowledged that seat adjustments would be made where necessary, emphasizing that decisions about election alliances would be deferred until after the elections.