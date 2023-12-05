Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst of Gaza war

December 05, 2023
JERUSALEM-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial resumed on Monday, despite the country’s continuing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The trial was suspended after the Palestinian militant group’s bloody October 7 attack on southern Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and 240 more kidnapped according to Israeli officials. Netanyahu, leader of Israel’s right-wing Likud party, is accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, allegations he denies. Minister David Amsalem of Likud called the resumption of proceedings during the war “a disgrace”.

