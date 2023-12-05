Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Malik Riaz, others

Al-Qadir trust case

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Malik Riaz, others
Our Staff Reporter
December 05, 2023
LAHORE   -  Accountbility Court Judge M. Bashir has issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Malik Riaz, Ali Riaz Malik, Shehzad Akbar, Zulfiqar Bukhari, Farhat Shehzadi and Zia ul Mustafa Nadeem in £190 million NCA Al-Qadir trust case after the hearing at Central prison Adyala Rawalpindi.

Main accused former prime minister is already on judicial remand and Bushra Imran Khan is on interim bail in the said case.

Judge M. Bashir headed the proceedings yesterday at Adyala jail. Imran Khan was not produced in the court because of absence of his lawyer Sardar Lateef Khosa.

The court has also acknowledged that reference by NAB which was filed on last Friday has been received by court and accepted for trial after scrutiny from registrar office. Prosecution has also been ordered to submit their report on production of accused which were issued non-bailable arrest warrants by the court. The court order also stated that on directions of notification issued by Federal Government trial of £190 million scandal will be held in Adyala Jail.

