ATTOCK - A tragic accident occurred on GT Road near Gharshin under Hasanabdal police jurisdiction, resulting in one fatality and two injuries. A car collided head-on with a Hiace, leading to the immediate deployment of two Rescue 1122 ambulances.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Salman, son of Munir Khan, while the injured are 57-year-old Fazal Elahi and his 44-year-old wife, both of whom were transported to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal for treatment.