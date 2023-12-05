Pakistan Cricket Board signs contract with DineticQ

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signed a contract with DineticQ here at the National Cricket Academy on Monday evening. Following the initial signing of the MoU with DineticQ, Loughborough on 27 September 2023, the contract marks a significant move towards elevating the performance and well-being of cricketers. The collaboration underscores the commitment to providing world-class facilities to players at Loughborough with a focus on biomechanical aspects of the game, injury recoveryA and prevention and player development. The agreement was signed by Zaka Ashraf in the presence of Salman Naseer, Usman Wahla, Nadeem Khan and Junaid Zia.