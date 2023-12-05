Tuesday, December 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan Cricket Board signs contract with DineticQ

STAFF REPORT
December 05, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signed a contract with DineticQ here at the National Cricket Academy on Monday evening. Following the initial signing of the MoU with DineticQ, Loughborough on 27 September 2023, the contract marks a significant move towards elevating the performance and well-being of cricketers. The collaboration underscores the commitment to providing world-class facilities to players at Loughborough with a focus on biomechanical aspects of the game, injury recoveryA and prevention and player development. The agreement was signed by Zaka Ashraf in the presence of Salman Naseer, Usman Wahla, Nadeem Khan and Junaid Zia.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1701669836.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023