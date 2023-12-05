Pakistan gets $100mn assistance from IDB for polio eradication: minister

Caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan on Monday said that a support of $100 million has been obtained from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) for the eradication of polio.

“This is a major accomplishment,” the minister said while addressing the ‘Reaching the Last Mile’ forum at COP28 in the United Arab Emirates.

Jan said that the efforts towards the eradication of polio had achieved significant success. He expressed special gratitude to the IDB, the United Arab Emirates and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for their support and assistance for the eradication of polio.

The minister pledged full determination for the eradication of polio from Pakistan, saying that the grant allocated for the eradication of polio was being efficiently utilised, ensuring effective expenditure.

The minister said, “We are ensuring the fulfillment of the desired objectives for the eradication of polio with utmost certainty.”

He added that for the eradication of polio, existing resources would be utilised in line with the broader agenda of Global Health Security.

The minister emphasised that “our strategy for the eradication of polio was based on four practical pillars: the first pillar involves collaboration and engagement with all stakeholders, the second one focuses on integration, the third one relates to the innovation, while the fourth one concerns investment sensitive operations.