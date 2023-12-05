Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Pakistan’s elections to adhere to standards of a first-world democracy: Advisor

Our Staff Reporter
December 05, 2023
LAHORE  -  Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad on Monday asserted that Pakistan’s elections would adhere to the standards of a first-world democracy. He said this while addressing a function at a local hotel, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Law, Balochistan, and Best Diplomat, USA, aimed to scrutinize the implementation efforts of United Nations Global Goals (SDG 2030), specifically target number 16. Dilshad acknowledged the prevalence of numerous pending cases in the courts, identifying corruption as a significant impediment to ensuring justice for citizens.

Our Staff Reporter

