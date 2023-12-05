Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
December 05, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“We do not know until we have been troubled, whether we are to sink or swim.”
–Thomas Paine

The Lewis and Clark Expedition, launched in 1804 by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, was a pivotal journey commissioned by President Thomas Jefferson to explore the newly acquired Louisiana Territory and seek a route to the Pacific Ocean. Spanning over two years, the expedition navigated the uncharted American West, encountering diverse Native American tribes, documenting flora and fauna, and mapping the terrain. Their remarkable venture yielded crucial geographic knowledge, scientific discoveries, and diplomatic relations with indigenous peoples. The expedition’s success laid the groundwork for western expansion, providing invaluable insights into the vast unexplored territories of the United States.

