Peshawar, Abbottabad, FATA score wins in National T20 Super 8 Stage

KARACHI-The Super 8 stage of the National T20 Cup 203-24 witnessed Peshawar, Abbottabad, and FATA emerging victorious in their respective matches on Monday at various venues in Karachi.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Peshawar outplayed Sialkot, securing a convincing 73-run victory. Peshawar posted an imposing total of 230/4, powered by half-centuries from Israrullah (64), Sahibzada Farhan (58), and a blistering unbeaten 55 by Iftikhar Ahmed. In response, Sialkot managed 157/10 in 20 overs. Abbas Afridi starred with the ball, claiming 3-22. Iftikhar Ahmed’s all-round brilliance earned him the player of the match accolade.

At the NBP Sports Complex, Abbottabad secured a six-wicket victory over Karachi Whites, chasing down a target of 147/6. Sajjad Ali (56) and Kamran Ghulam (51*) were the heroes for Abbottabad. Yasir Shah’s bowling effort (2/27) restricted Karachi Whites. Kamran Ghulam’s impactful performance earned him the player of the match award.

FATA dominated Lahore Whites at the National Bank Stadium, clinching a seven-wicket win. Lahore Whites struggled to reach 118/6, with Moaz Khan taking 2-18. FATA’s response was swift, reaching the target in 14.3 overs. Samiullah Jr. played a stellar unbeaten innings of 71 runs off 51 balls, securing the player of the match award.