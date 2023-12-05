Tuesday, December 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Planning Minister chairs meeting to boost sustainability in electricity distribution

Planning Minister chairs meeting to boost sustainability in electricity distribution
Web Desk
10:04 PM | December 05, 2023
National

Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed, has issued directives to the relevant authorities to address issues related to circular debt, transmission and distribution losses, and other financial matters within the electricity distribution companies in the country.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad today, the Minister led discussions to evaluate the advancements in the power sector under the ministry's purview.

The meeting delved into the examination of crucial projects, notably the Generation Capacity Expansion Plan and Transmission System Expansion Plan. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1701771708.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023