Planning Minister chairs meeting to boost sustainability in electricity distribution

Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed, has issued directives to the relevant authorities to address issues related to circular debt, transmission and distribution losses, and other financial matters within the electricity distribution companies in the country.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad today, the Minister led discussions to evaluate the advancements in the power sector under the ministry's purview.

The meeting delved into the examination of crucial projects, notably the Generation Capacity Expansion Plan and Transmission System Expansion Plan.