Power paradigm

In all sectors, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) stand as cru­cial pillars. It is repeatedly proven that global prosperity hinges on embracing everyone, with mere tokenism falling short. True inclu­sion, exemplified by leadership, is the catalyst for meaningful change.

The power sector, often por­trayed as male-dominated, is gradually pivoting toward in­clusivity. Globally, women con­stitute 50% of the workforce, yet only 16% represent the tra­ditional energy sector. In Paki­stan, this percentage is even low­er. The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) un­der the World Bank is champi­oning clean energy initiatives in Sub-Saharan Africa, empowering women in the process.

Aligned with SDGs, K-Electric, serving Karachi and environs, fo­cuses not only on cleaner energy production but also adopts a ho­listic approach. The Roshni Baji initiative reached 660,000 house­holds, fostering a ‘safety first’ cul­ture and breaking gender stereo­types. Recognized for producing the country’s first 40 female elec­tricians, K-Electric paves the way for women to become Meter Data Maintenance Officers (MD­MOs) and Grid Operating Officers (GOOs). This challenges gender norms, as these roles are tradi­tionally male-dominated. Notably, these women, in addition to their technical roles, embrace mobility by learning to ride bikes and stand out in unique uniforms.

Empowering these women not only supports the communities they serve but also provides in­come for their families. K-Elec­tric’s Rs484 billion investment plan for 2030 will create more em­ployment opportunities, especial­ly for marginalised groups.

In the backdrop of Pakistan’s ongoing global struggle for gen­der parity, fostering inclusivity is imperative. The incorporation of women is crucial for realising the envisioned future. K-Electric’s unwavering commitment sets a commendable example, showcas­ing dedication to fostering a cul­ture of gender inclusivity. The growing participation of women in technical fields not only sig­nifies progress but also under­scores the untapped potential awaiting harnessing.

ZOYA ANWER,

Islamabad.