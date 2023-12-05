Power paradigm

In all sectors, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) stand as crucial pillars. It is repeatedly proven that global prosperity hinges on embracing everyone, with mere tokenism falling short. True inclusion, exemplified by leadership, is the catalyst for meaningful change.
The power sector, often portrayed as male-dominated, is gradually pivoting toward inclusivity. Globally, women constitute 50% of the workforce, yet only 16% represent the traditional energy sector. In Pakistan, this percentage is even lower. The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) under the World Bank is championing clean energy initiatives in Sub-Saharan Africa, empowering women in the process.
Aligned with SDGs, K-Electric, serving Karachi and environs, focuses not only on cleaner energy production but also adopts a holistic approach. The Roshni Baji initiative reached 660,000 households, fostering a ‘safety first’ culture and breaking gender stereotypes. Recognized for producing the country’s first 40 female electricians, K-Electric paves the way for women to become Meter Data Maintenance Officers (MDMOs) and Grid Operating Officers (GOOs). This challenges gender norms, as these roles are traditionally male-dominated. Notably, these women, in addition to their technical roles, embrace mobility by learning to ride bikes and stand out in unique uniforms.
Empowering these women not only supports the communities they serve but also provides income for their families. K-Electric’s Rs484 billion investment plan for 2030 will create more employment opportunities, especially for marginalised groups.
In the backdrop of Pakistan’s ongoing global struggle for gender parity, fostering inclusivity is imperative. The incorporation of women is crucial for realising the envisioned future. K-Electric’s unwavering commitment sets a commendable example, showcasing dedication to fostering a culture of gender inclusivity. The growing participation of women in technical fields not only signifies progress but also underscores the untapped potential awaiting harnessing.
ZOYA ANWER,
Islamabad.