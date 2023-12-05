Tuesday, December 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PPF to organise Padel events for game promotion  

STAFF REPORT
December 05, 2023
Sports

LAHORE- Pakistan Padel Federation (PPF) has decided to organize national level events for youth, men and women for the promotion of this sport in the country. According to press release, the general council meeting of Pakistan Padel Federation was attended by Chairman of PPF Lt Gen (R) Touqir Zia, President Dr Farhan Essa, CEO Fazle Mateen Qureshi, Barzan Jaffar (President Coaches Commission). The representatives from Army, PAF, Navy, Railways, HEC, Islamabad, KP, Sindh, Punjab, GB and other institutions also participated in the meeting.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1701669836.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023