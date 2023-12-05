PPF to organise Padel events for game promotion  

LAHORE- Pakistan Padel Federation (PPF) has decided to organize national level events for youth, men and women for the promotion of this sport in the country. According to press release, the general council meeting of Pakistan Padel Federation was attended by Chairman of PPF Lt Gen (R) Touqir Zia, President Dr Farhan Essa, CEO Fazle Mateen Qureshi, Barzan Jaffar (President Coaches Commission). The representatives from Army, PAF, Navy, Railways, HEC, Islamabad, KP, Sindh, Punjab, GB and other institutions also participated in the meeting.