Tuesday, December 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PPP to resist any move to reverse 18th Amendment, says Rabbani

PPP to resist any move to reverse 18th Amendment, says Rabbani
Imran Mukhtar
December 05, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Former chairman Senate and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday said that his party would resist any move to reverse the 18th Amendment, both inside and outside of the parliament. “Some political parties want to roll back the 18th Amendment under the garb of empowering local governments,” he said, adding that this attempt will be resisted inside and out of Parliament. The agendas of the World Bank, Pakistan’s ruling elite and centrist political parties seem to have found common ground, he said. Senator Rabbani went on to say that allocation of resources by the federal government to the districts, was a page from the dictator Pervez Musharraf’s devolution. “The purpose is to make provincial governments redundant and realise the establishment’s old desired dream of creating new administrative provinces by undoing the existing provinces.”

Tags:

Imran Mukhtar

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1701669836.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023