PPP to resist any move to reverse 18th Amendment, says Rabbani

ISLAMABAD - Former chairman Senate and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday said that his party would resist any move to reverse the 18th Amendment, both inside and outside of the parliament. “Some political parties want to roll back the 18th Amendment under the garb of empowering local governments,” he said, adding that this attempt will be resisted inside and out of Parliament. The agendas of the World Bank, Pakistan’s ruling elite and centrist political parties seem to have found common ground, he said. Senator Rabbani went on to say that allocation of resources by the federal government to the districts, was a page from the dictator Pervez Musharraf’s devolution. “The purpose is to make provincial governments redundant and realise the establishment’s old desired dream of creating new administrative provinces by undoing the existing provinces.”