President for more education, job opportunities for differently-abled persons

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday emphasised inclusion of persons with disabilities in mainstream society by providing them opportunities of education and employment.

He was speaking to a Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) delegation comprising social activists and persons with disabilities here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi stressed the need for filling the job quota reserved for differently-abled persons to ensure their financial empowerment.

He said that vocational training, tailor-made jobs and easy loans could help such people attain self-reliance.

The president expressed the need for installing functional infrastructure such as ramps at public places to ease the mobility of differently-abled persons.