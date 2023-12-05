Tuesday, December 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

President for more education, job opportunities for differently-abled persons

President for more education, job opportunities for differently-abled persons
Web Desk
7:20 PM | December 05, 2023
National

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday emphasised inclusion of persons with disabilities in mainstream society by providing them opportunities of education and employment.

He was speaking to a Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) delegation comprising social activists and persons with disabilities here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi stressed the need for filling the job quota reserved for differently-abled persons to ensure their financial empowerment.

He said that vocational training, tailor-made jobs and easy loans could help such people attain self-reliance.

The president expressed the need for installing functional infrastructure such as ramps at public places to ease the mobility of differently-abled persons.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1701771708.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023