President stresses upon attitudinal change as key to growth of any sector in economy

ISLAMABAD-President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised that attitudinal change in any sector of the economy could lead to its growth and development including the production and export of world famed Pakistani indigenous Basmati rice.

The president, elaborating his viewpoint, said that technological and scientific research and inputs would pave way for the latest innovations in the agriculture sector and the rice exporters should utilise all available tools to enhance their yield by supplementing the country’s exports. He was addressing the Biryani Festival and presenting of REAP journal organised by the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The event was attended by the REAP office bearers, members of the diplomatic corps, exporters, traders and media persons. The president underlined the need for inclusion and encouragement of women in the agriculture sector as the country was looking towards such initiatives, leading towards further women empowerment. “With such changes in attitude, they can stimulate changes in the country’s economy,” he added. The president said that with proper scientific tools and knowledge, Pakistan could attain food autarky and cited Netherlands that was 19 percent smaller than Pakistan in size but had become the second largest food exporter in the world owing to usage of latest technology and research.

Appreciating the role of REAP in boosting country’s exports and the national economy, the president said that with organising of festivals and road shows in different countries, they were providing huge business opportunities to the local Basmati rice growers and exporters. He also suggested for exploring the organic cultivation of rice crop as the world including Pakistan were facing water scarcity. He opined that if the world resources were properly utilised, about 7 billion world’s population could be fed properly and regretted that along with the global trade, the exploitation of population and accumulation of wealth also continued.

He said that hoarding of food stuff was also a reason which led to food crises and it could be ended if priorities across the globe were set, adding that only $1 trillion could be suffice to address the food scarcity in the world. Contrary to it, the Islamic teachings had made the wealth a source for channeling the uplift of entire community, leading to well being of the human beings, he added.