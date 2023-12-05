PSX stays bullish, gains 801 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday continued with a bullish trend, gaining 801.80 points, a positive change of 1.30 percent, closing at 62,493.05 points against 61,691.25 points the previous trading day. A total of 734,294,598 shares valuing Rs31.641 billion were traded during the day as compared to 531,334,211 shares valuing Rs21.558 billion the last day. Some 387 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 248 of them recorded gains and 120 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 57,079,786 shares at Rs1.57 per share, Fauji Cement with 41,984,500 shares at Rs20.07 per share and Oil and Gas Dev with 38,810,103 shares at Rs115.39 per share. Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs700.00 per share price, closing at Rs22,200, whereas runner-up was Rafhan Maize with a Rs633.23 rise in its per share price to Rs11,490.00. Hoechst Pak witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs48.00 per share closing at Rs1,201.00, followed by Pak Suzuki with a Rs40.90 decline to close at Rs504.39.