Tuesday, December 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab Art and Culture Expo from 29th

Agencies
December 05, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The first Punjab Art and Culture Expo will start on December 29 at Cultural Complex Lahore. Executive Director Punjab Council Syed Bilal Haider, in a statement on Monday, said the main objective of the expo was to keep alive dying art in Punjab and provide a platform for financial well-being of people associated with it. He said that Punjab is the only unique region in the world which changes its culture after every 80 kilometers called a bar, adding the present Punjab consists of 12 bars. In the coming Art and Culture expo, the culture of Punjab would be presented in a remarkable way which includes traditional dishes, local sports, folk tales, mystic poets, saints and local heroes with which the new generation is totally unfamiliar, he added. Bilal Haider said these factors would be displayed so that the new generation could also know their original and traditional culture of Punjab. The first Punjab Art and Culture Expo will be the first of its kind.

CM launches one-window operation, unveils business facilitation center

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1701727613.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023